Lea Michele Welcomes 2nd Baby with Zandy Reich: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have welcomed their second child — and it's a girl!

The Broadway and "Glee" star, 37, wrote on Instagram Sunday, "Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕."

Emery joins big bro Ever Leo, 4.

The post features an adorable image of the whole family's hands on Emery's dainty leg.

In his big brother era!

It was a big week for the brood, with a celebration for Ever's fourth birthday coming just ahead of Emery's arrival. He wore an "In My Big Brother Era" tee for the occasion.

