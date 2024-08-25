Lea Michele Welcomes 2nd Baby with Zandy Reich: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Instagram

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have welcomed their second child — and it's a girl!

The Broadway and "Glee" star, 37, wrote on Instagram Sunday, "Our hearts are so full 🤍 Emery Sol Reich 💕."

Emery joins big bro Ever Leo, 4.

The post features an adorable image of the whole family's hands on Emery's dainty leg.

Instagram