90 Day Fiancé: Corona Meets Ingi’s Parents and Is Shocked by His Mom! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

In the clip, Corona meets Ingi’s parents in Iceland and finds them very warm and welcoming.

Despite their pleasantries, Corona admits that she was “shocked” when Ingi’s mom grabbed her hair to admire it.

She shared, “I was shocked his mom just went for a handful of hair. Typically, I do not let people touch my hair and if [asked], the answer is exclusively no, but I wanted to make such a good impression on his mom.”