“Catfish” filmmaker Nev Schulman is on the mend after breaking his neck in two places earlier this month.

He gave an emotional update on Instagram on Tuesday in a video showing him taking a walk in a neck brace.

The star explains, “It’s been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery. And I thought I’d get on here [and] just give you all a quick little update. As you can see, I’m up and about. I’m finishing a little neighborhood stroll which was recommended to me by my physical therapist just to keep my body moving.”

He confesses, “I never had such fatigue from a 10-minute walk, but I’m almost home now. I mainly just wanted to get on here to say thank you.”

Nev goes on to thank medical staff at Stony Brook University Hospital, as well as friends and family “for all the amazing support that I’ve been given, and felt deeply for the past two weeks.”

Getting emotional, he continues, “Thank you so much to you guys. The support and love I’ve been getting online has been really, really incredible and meant so much to me. So thank you, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

“And if I’ve learned anything in the last two weeks, it’s to really appreciate what you have because you can lose it in a second. You can lose it in a second.”

Earlier this month, Nev revealed on Instagram that he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to pick his son up from school, posting, "I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”