Getty Images

Stella Banderas, 27, is engaged to her childhood sweetheart Alex Gruszynski!

The daughter of exes Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!! 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤍🤍🤍🤍”

Instagram

She included a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring, along with a carousel of herself and Alex through the years, even when they were just kids.

Kris Jenner wrote in the comments, “Congratulations!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Derek Blasberg shared, "Congratulations, Stella! ❤️," adding later, "And Alex, ha!"

Melanie wrote in the comments, “I love you both sooooo much!! Congratulations again!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

She also gushed over the lovebirds on her own Instagram page, posting a series of black-and-white portraits of the couple.

Griffith wrote, “He asked…. On bended knee… she said yes ♥️ Stella and Alex are engaged to be married ♥️ Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!! ♥️💥♥️💫♥️”

Instagram