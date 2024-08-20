Getty Images

For the first time since charges were filed in Matthew Perry’s accidental overdose death, those closest to the “Friends” star are reacting to the news.

A source tells People magazine that the “arrests have brought back a lot of feelings,” adding, "It makes them sad that he was surrounded by enablers.”

The insider adds, "Matthew did have true friends that loved and cared about him. They would have all tried to help him if he’s reached out.”

Last week, police charged two doctors, a woman known as the “Ketamine Queen” and Perry’s live-in personal assistant.

The assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, pleaded guity to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. He administered the fatal dose after Matthew asked him to “shoot me up with a big one.”

Iwamasa found Perry unresponsive in his hot tub and called 911. Now, People is revealing more details from inside the investigation.

People magazine senior writer Eric Andersson tells “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, “One of the biggest things that we learned is just how cold and calculated some of those the folks charged were.”

As for how much money changed hands, Andersson said, “It was tens of thousands of dollars… Again, taking advantage of Matthew Perry was absolutely staggering.”

Melvin also asked about the code words used to communicate about the drugs. Andersson explained, “The assistant referred to the ketamine as Dr. Pepper or bots or bottles or cans in a way to try to speak in code so that if anyone was listening in or spying that they wouldn't know what they were talking about.”

There are more developments in the case too. TMZ reports the two doctors charged with supplying the drug to Matthew can no longer write prescriptions. Their registrations were pulled last week.