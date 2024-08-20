Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s son Beau is “busting out” of the hospital!

Days ago, Jamie-Lynn posted an Instagram video of Beau, 10, being cheered on by hospital staff as he walked down the corridor following a 33-day hospital stay.

Beau was recently diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disorder, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, which is an inflammation attack affecting the brain and spinal cord, according to WebMD.

Jamie-Lynn wrote, “After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle. The rest of this story will be Beau’s to tell, if he chooses to one day.”

Show love for the hospital, Sigler wrote, “Thank you to the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children’s Hospital. The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don’t have enough words. I’m in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise … But, no offense ... I hope we never see you again✌️.”

She went on, “Thank you all for the love and prayers. They worked. 🙏🏻🩷”

Earlier this month, Jamie-Lynn revealed Beau’s diagnosis.

She admitted, “To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I’ve never felt more broken. But, I have also never felt more love. The way our friends and family have come to our rescue during this terrible time has been one of the most incredible things to experience.”

“The power of love, community and prayer is so real. While we are still very much in it, I am left with so many questions and uncertainty. I was held by one of my dearest , Christina [Applegate], as I decided to share what we’ve been going through on this weeks @messypodcast, for many reasons . As a mother, I needed an outlet. I needed to get this story out of my head to understand it’s not a dream, that’s it’s real, and I am also just desperate for advice and information,” Sigler went on. “If anyone has had experience with ADEM, I would love to hear from you. The doctors nurses, and therpaists have been INCREDIBLE here, and we have the highest of hopes for our son that he makes a full recovery, but we also know that whatever life turns into, we have a f**king army around us, and we will be ok. Thank you to everyone , you know who you are. I will never be able to repay you for the way you have held us and supported us.”

On her “MeSsy” podcast, Jamie-Lynn revealed that Beau was battling a 105-degree fever, the inability to eat and urinate, and head pain before his hospitalization.