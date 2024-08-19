Celebrity News August 19, 2024
Michael Madsen Arrested for Domestic Battery
Over the weekend, “Kill Bill” star Michael Madsen was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.
The arrest early Saturday morning came after a “disagreement” between Madsen and his wife, DeAnna.
In a statement, Madsen’s rep told Variety, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”
Madsen was released after posting bail of $20,000.
“Kill Bill” aside, Madsen has starred in several of director Quentin Tarantino’s movies, including “Reservoir Dogs,” “The Hateful Eight,” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”