Getty Images

Over the weekend, “Kill Bill” star Michael Madsen was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.

The arrest early Saturday morning came after a “disagreement” between Madsen and his wife, DeAnna.

In a statement, Madsen’s rep told Variety, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

Madsen was released after posting bail of $20,000.