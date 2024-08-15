Think You Can Run a Better Presidential Campaign? Play TwoSeventy to Find Out

Political Games, Inc.

Every four years, people across the U.S. shake their fists in the air and shout at their TVs when their presidential candidate’s campaign blunders, or worse, when the opponent’s attack ads turn the tide.

Now, armchair campaign managers can test their own strategies in TwoSeventy, a game that allows players to play as their preferred candidate in a simulated presidential election, with the goal of reaching 270 Electoral College votes to win.

"TwoSeventy brings the full intensity of a real presidential campaign to your screen. Step into the shoes of your favorite political candidate with over 270 candidates and thousands of unique matchups available," said Alexander Deutsch, manager of marketing and operations for TwoSeventy.

The game is available on iOS and Android devices and Steam, and offers solo play, in-person pass-and-play, online competitive play, and monthly free in-app tournaments.

"The game combines fun, education about the electoral system and strategy. More people should stop playing all those shoot them up games and learn the campaign strategy it takes to get to the magic of 270 electoral votes," said Mark Penn, political pollster and founder of TwoSeventy.

Stagwell

Players can choose from more than 270 available candidates, with new candidates added each week. Each candidate starts with unique bonus and penalty characteristics, and all candidates can be a vice president, creating even more matchups.

Each game starts with 2–5 candidates who each get $250,000 per turn to spend on gaining control of national or state groups, and gaining the support of special interest groups. Players can also spend their campaign cash to block opponents and counter strategies.

Controlling a national group grants a candidate extra money at the start of each turn, which can be spent anywhere on the map. Controlling a state group, or a specific collection of states, also provides a candidate with extra funds, which can only be spent in that group.



Play continues until the state contests are won, and a ballot is held to see who can hit 270 Electoral College votes.

Along with running new and unique matchups, TwoSeventy allows players to recreate old elections by playing against avatars.

"TwoSeventy offers a fresh take on political strategy, combining the accessibility of a classic board game with the depth of a complex simulator," said Tyler DeMoura, a veteran player of TwoSeventy. "Whether you’re playing solo or engaging in intense multiplayer showdowns, it’s thrilling to see iconic figures like Hillary Clinton face off against wild cards like Vermin Supreme, making every match an unpredictable and exciting challenge."

Political Games, Inc.