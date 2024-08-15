Getty Images

Authorities have arrested five people in connection with Matthew Perry’s October 2023 death from a ketamine overdose.

At a press conference on August 15, United States Attorney Martin Estrada revealed the arrests included Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez, Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, drug dealer Eric Fleming and so-called “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha.

According to the United States Attorney’s press release, an 18-count indictment was filed. “Sangha and Plasencia are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine,” the release reads. “Sangha also is charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.”

Estrada stated at the press conference that Plasencia faces 120 years in prison, and Sangha faces life.

The press release states that Sangha and Plasencia are expected to be arraigned today, while the other defendants were charged separately.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, while Chavez has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

In the indictment, Plasencia is accused of going through Chavez, who previously ran a ketamine clinic, to get the drug for Perry.

The document states, “In text messages with co-conspirator Chavez, defendant Plasencia discussed how much to charge Victim M.P. for ketamine, stating: ‘I wonder how much this moron will pay’ and ‘Lets find out.’”

During the press conference, Estrada stated that Plasencia charged Perry $55,000 in cash for the ketamine.

In the indictment, Plasencia is accused of meeting with Perry in October at a Long Beach parking lot to inject him with ketamine.

Days later, Plasencia allegedly came to Perry’s home and injected the actor again. According to the indictment, the dosage caused Perry “to freeze up and his blood pressure to significantly spike.”

According to the document, Plasencia allegedly told Iwamasa at the time, “Let’s not do that again,” but proceeded to leave additional vials of ketamine with Iwamasa at the house.

Around the same time, the papers state Iwamasa began communicating with Fleming about buying ketamine, which Fleming allegedly purchased from Sangha.

According to the indictment, in the days leading up to Perry’s death, Sangha allegedly sold the actor — via dealer Fleming — $11,000 worth of ketamine.