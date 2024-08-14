‘RHOM’ Star Julia Lemigova & Martina Navratilova Welcome Two Boys

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova and tennis legend Martina Navratilova have expanded their family!

The couple has just welcomed two sons via adoption.

In a statement, Martina, 67, told People magazine, “We are over the moon recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody.”

The couple has been looking to adopt for a while but had to put their plans on hold when Martina was diagnosed with cancer.

In the fifth season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Julia, 52, told Andy, “When you’re adopting a child, it has to be about the child. And, right now, it’s everything about Martina, and for her getting healthy. So, we’re putting it on hold. You know, we were thinking any moment, the agency would call and give us happy news that we’re going to have a baby... Instead, we are fighting two cancers.”

In June 2023, Martina announced some good news… she was cancer-free!

A few months later, Julia told Page Six that they were “still not closing the door” on adoption plans.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise since Martina seemed to shut down the possibility of adoption in an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

In March, she told Piers about her cancer battle, “I think [adoption] was a nice thought for a while, but I think this has brought it into sharp focus — you know, I’m not really the youngest anymore and I don’t want to be the grandmother on the playground.”

She added, “Forget that part, there’s just not enough space I think for this to happen.”

Looks like there was a change of heart!

Julia is also a mom to daughters Maximilien Stern, Emma Lemigova, and Victoria Lemigova.