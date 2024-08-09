Getty Images

Adele and Rich Paul are getting married!

DailyMail.com reports the singer confirmed the news at her residency in Munich on Friday.

When a fan held up a sign that said, “Will you marry me?,” Adele replied, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married!” She then flashed her ring.

The Sun reports that Rich popped the question in her hometown of Tottenham in North London last month.

In July, a source told the paper, “Rich planned for the proposal to be in her hometown, and gave her an incredible four carat diamond ring,” adding, “They celebrated with champagne at Chiltern Firehouse the following evening.”

The engagement news comes after speculation that the stars, who started dating in 2021, were already married, and she has even joked onstage that Paul is her husband.

The insider shared, “Adele thinks it’s hilarious that fans reckon they’re already married. It’s been an in-joke.”