Robert Logan of '77 Sunset Strip' Dies at 82

Robert Logan, known for his work on the hit series "77 Sunset Strip" and, later, as the dad in a series of back-to-nature family films, has died.

THR reports Logan's May 6 death in Estero, Florida, was only confirmed by his family this week.

Logan was born May 29, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York. While attending the University of Arizona in the '50s, he was scouted and signed to Warner Bros.

Appearing on episodes of "Maverick" and "Surfside 6" and in the film "Claudelle Inglish" (all 1961), his big break came playing J.R. Hale on "77 Sunset Strip," on which his character replaced the phenomenally popular Kookie, played by the late Edd Byrnes.

He appeared on dozens of episodes of the show from 1961-1963.

After that, in spite of his heartthrob looks, his career was spotty in the '60s. He made guest appearances on "Dr. Kildare" (1964), "Mr. Novak" (1964), and recurred on "Daniel Boone" (1965-1966), and in the films "Beach Ball" (1965), "The Bridge at Remagen" (1969), and "Catlow" (1971).

Logan's career enjoyed a second wind after a gap of several years when he signed on as the patriarch in the independent film "The Adventures of the Wilderness Family" in 1975. The movie followed the Robinson family, who abandon city living for life in the woods, a decision made for the health of their daughter.

The film found an audience, and spawned the sequels "The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family" (1978) and "Adventures of the Wilderness Family 3" (1979).

He was also a back-to-nature type in "Across the Great Divide" (1976), "The Sea Gypsies" (1978), and "Kelly" (1981), the latter of which he wrote.

Logan continued working through the '80s, including in the campy male-stripper movie "A Night in Heaven" (1983).

His final acting in any medium was in the 1997 film "Redboy 13."