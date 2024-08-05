Getty Images

The West Wing” star Joshua Malina and his wife Melissa are calling it quits after nearly 28 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Melissa filed the divorce papers, citing “irreconcilable differences” for the breakdown of the marriage.

A date of separation was not given.

Melissa is requesting spousal support but not child support since their two children are adults.

In 1992, The two met through her sister Jennifer and former brother-in-law Timothy Busfield.