‘90 Day Fiancé’: Meitalia’s Parents Are Frustrated James Didn’t Keep Promise (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

James and Meitalia tour a house in Indonesia with her parents, who confess that they are frustrated James has yet to learn how to speak Indonesian, despite promising them he would five years ago.

James acknowledged it was “too long” ago, telling her parents, “I need to make it happen… I will do my best now and I will learn.”