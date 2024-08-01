Getty Images

Former Destiny’s Child singer LeToya Luckett is giving marriage another try!

Last week, Luckett tied the knot with entrepreneur Taleo Coles at Le Tesserae in Houston with hundreds of their close friends and family.

Some of the guests in attendance include Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles, Toya Johnson, and rapper Bun B.

LeToya told People magazine, “We started out with a guest count of 70 and that changed once we decided to wed in my hometown of Houston. We also knew with Taleo being the first grandchild of his family to get married, it would be tough to keep it at that number. While increasing the number, we still wanted it to feel intimate and cozy and I think we accomplished that with the layout and decor.”

The couple opted for a “clean, chic, and classic look” for their big day.

For her walk down the aisle, Luckett wore a gown from Alonuko Bridal and then changed into a dress by Ese Azenabor.

She shared, “I wanted to incorporate some Black girl bridal magic, so I went with two Black female designers for both my wedding dress and reception dresses.”

Looking back on their wedding, LeToya gushed, “I still can’t believe how peaceful the day was. Everything just flowed for the most part. This wedding was magical. You could feel genuine love in that room.

“It was better than we ever could’ve imagined,” she went on. “A dream come true!

“Marriage was something we both wanted. It means everything to have a partner who loves me and my kids deeply. This love feels like rest,” LeToya said.

The wedding comes months after Coles popped the question to LeToya, who he was dating for two years.