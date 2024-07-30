‘The Bachelor’ Alum Hailey Merkt Dead at 31

Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Hailey Merkt has died at the age of 31.

Merkt, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” lost her battle with leukemia on July 26.

The sad news was announced on her Instagram.

The post read, “It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.

“She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives,” the post went on.

“Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey. 🤍.”

Merkt’s GoFundMe will be open until August 10 for those wishing to offer support and in lieu of flowers.

According to the page, a funeral will not be held, as that was her wish.

Danielle Maltby, who was also on the same season as Hailey, commented on the post, “I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places 🌹forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy 🤍🪶 so much love to all your people.”

Raven Gates added, “Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this 😢 I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey 🤍 you’ll never be forgotten.”

Just three months ago, Merkt announced that she was “leukemia free” on her GoFundMe page.

Things took a turn for the worse when Hailey got the news that “leukemia cells were back and moving fast.”