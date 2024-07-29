‘Scary Movie V’ Star Erica Ash Dies at 46

Getty Images

“Scary Movie V” actress Erica Ash has died at the age of 46

Ash’s mother Diann Ash confirmed her death, telling TMZ, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones."

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life,” Diann added. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts. In honor of Erica’ memory, the family asks that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time."

Erica’s friend Loni Love paid tribute to her, writing on Instagram, “She would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans."

Ash had been a series regular on “Survivor’s Remorse” (2014-2017). Some of her other TV credits include “MADtv” (2008-2009), “Real Husbands of Hollywood” (2013-2016), and “In Contempt” (2018).