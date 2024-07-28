Sinéad O'Connor's Cause of Death Revealed — It Was Not Suicide

Getty Images

When singer Sinéad O'Connor died suddenly one year ago, many jumped to the conclusion that she may have taken her own life in the wake of her son's death.

Later, it was reported simply that she had died of "natural causes" at 56.

Now, People magazine reports her true cause of death has been confirmed as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma and a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.

The Irish Independent was first to report the news.

Her death was registered by her ex-husband John Reynolds in Lambeth, London, on July 24.

O'Connor was found dead on July 26, 2023. She was survived by three of her children, but had been preceded in death by her son Shane, who took his own life at 17 in 2022.