Nelons Tragedy: 3 of 4 Members of the Gospel Family Group Die in Plane Crash

Getty Images

In a tragedy that has rocked the gospel-music world, three-quarters of the quartet the Nelons have perished in a plane crash that claimed a total of seven.

Autumn Nelon, the group's sole survivor, posted an image of her late band — and family — members on Instagram, writing, "As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday."

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark," she went on. "We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

In the same post, the band's management team wrote, "One of the best loved Gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska. Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident."



"Autumn, Jason and Kelly’s youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident," the statement went on. "They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise."



It concluded, "Autumn and Jamie will return home for now to Kelly’s brother, Todd Nelon and his wife, Rhonda, to begin the hard tasks that lie ahead. Please keep them, the Kistler family, the Haynie family and the family of Melodi Hodges in your prayers."

The band was on its way to an Alaskan cruise, according to a final vlog shared on the ground in Nebraska. According to unconfirmed reports, their Pilatus PC-12 broke up 26,000 feet over Wyoming.

The plane crashed at 1 p.m. near Campbell County, Wyoming, The New York Times reports, with a 38-acre brush fire ensuing.

Once called the Rex Nelon Singers, the Atlanta-based band was launched by the family patriarch in 1977 as a spin-off from the band the Lefevres. They were known for the Christian songs "Come Morning" and "We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown."

The group changed members many times over the years, but by 2014 were a trio with Kelly, Jason and Amber, who was honored as Female Vocalist of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards 10 years ago. All three had been in the group for more than 20 years at the time of their tragic passing.

In more recent times, the trio had expanded to a quartet, to include Autumn.

The Nelons, in all their incarnations, had released more than 50 studio and compilation albums across the past 47 years.