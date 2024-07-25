Susan Sarandon’s Cats Make Acting Debut in ‘Fabulous Four’

Susan Sarandon and Sheryl Lee Ralph are teaming up with Bette Midler in “The Fabulous Four.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Susan and Sheryl, who revealed the most fun part about filming the comedy

Sheryl shared, “The food in Savannah.”

Susan added, “Not only a lot of fun happening, but a lot of respect too.”

Sarandon even had her two cats in the movie, saying, “I wanted to give them a shot, that’s why I did the movie.”

Sheryl joked, “Nepotism!”