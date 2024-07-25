Chris Hemsworth Jokes Kids Were His Agents for ‘Transformers One’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth appeared at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Thursday to talk “Transformers One” at their big Hall H panel with Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment.

“Extra” spoke with Chris, who said he got to record some of the project at home in Australia with his kids as his audience.

Hemsworth shared, "I did some of my recording in L.A. at the Paramount Studios and then some of it in my living room with a microphone and a sound technician and my kids kind of creeping in behind, listening and trying to distract me. So, they saw some of it come to life.”

Chris revealed that his kids were the ones to push him to do the movie, saying, “They were like, ‘You have to do it. You have to do it,’ so they’re going to get 10% of the cut. I think they’re my agents in this one.”

As for how prepping for voice acting was different from the usual superhero training regimen, Hemsworth answered, “Just a vocal warmup, so it was kind of a lot easier than the traditional sort of gym workout I’d be doing. So I was thankful for that.”

Taking on the role of Optimus Prime wasn't without its challenges though!

"It was kind of tricky to navigate the voice and not be mimicking what Peter Cullen had done," he explained. "This was a younger version of the character anyways, so there was a different sort of spontaneity, and there was a cockiness and a sort of youthful enthusiasm there that was different and unique and a lot of fun to play with."

When asked about his Marvel future, Hemsworth said, "I'm waiting to hear as well. I don't know. I don't know. I loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening."

Chris hasn’t been to Comic-Con for a few years, but said he loves it every time! He reflected, “To sort of hang out with the fans and be met with that kind of enthusiasm, it’s kind of unlike any other experience.”

"Extra" also spoke with Chris' co-star Brian Tyree Henry, who plays his friend and nemesis.

Brian said, "The minute that we saw each other, it was instant love. It was just, 'I feel like I've known you forever.' Then I was like, 'When do we become mortal enemies?'"