Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are now parents of two.

On Tuesday, the couple announced the birth of their second child, a son.

They told People magazine, “Say hello to Hayden Cruise Haibon. He was born at 2:29 p.m. on July 22, 2024, and weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.”

The couple are also the parents of son Dawson, 2.

They added, “Baby is healthy and so is Mama! Seeing Dawson meet his little brother for the first time was as precious as we always imagined the moment would be. Dawson is full of love and kept petting Hayden."

Their son’s first name was inspired by “Star Wars” actor Hayden Christensen.

Jared explained, “We joked about naming him Anakin as I’m a big ‘Star Wars’ fan and Ashley fan girl-ed over Hayden Christensen as a teen. That sparked the idea for the name Hayden. It took a while to firmly decide on because of the alliteration with our last name, but ultimately we felt it fit!"

The two went on, “Finding a boy name we both love was much harder the second time around. We always knew the middle name would be Cruise because we bonded over being Tom Cruise fans while first meeting on ‘Bachelor in Paradise 2.’ We’ve always loved the passion, determination, and charisma of his characters. We met the man himself last year at the ‘Mission: Impossible’ premiere and his warmth and caring reception for the stories we shared with him further convinced us to use the name."

“We’re so lucky to have Hayden and Dawson in our lives,” Ashley and Jared gushed. “They both have already given us so much more love in our hearts and as parents, we’re so grateful they are both happy and healthy!”

In May, Ashley admitted that they were “nervous” about having two kids.

She told People magazine, “I think we're obviously a little nervous about how to juggle two.”

“But I think we're just curious and anxious to see how it is to keep two people alive," Iaconetti noted. "But then I'm a lot less nervous about birth because I was petrified of it the first time around, and now I'm like, oh no."

The couple announced that they were expecting in January.

While appearing on Amazon Live, they revealed that Ashley was 13 weeks pregnant.

While they are “overwhelmed as hell,” Jared told People magazine, “We want Dawson to have a sibling. That's very important. Both of us come from families with two kids. So, we wanted to give that to Dawson."

In 2020, the ocuple opened up to “Extra” about their plans to start a family. Ashley explained why they were so open about it, saying, “We’ve been married for a year. I’m gonna be 33 in March. I just think it’s kind of our natural progression, and Bachelor Nation loves babies, they love baby talk.”

Jared said, “The pressure wasn’t just coming from Bachelor Nation, it was also coming from my mother-in-law.”