’16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger’s Cause of Death Revealed

MTV

In February, Sean Garinger, who appeared on “16 and Pregnant” Season 6, died February 28 at just 20 years old.

The MTV alum, who shared two daughters with ex-girlfriend Selena Gutierrez, was moving an ATV when he was killed.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Garinger died from blunt-force injury to the head.

The Raleigh, North Carolina, Medical Examiner's Office noted that Garinger’s skull had multiple fractures.

Following his death, Garinger’s mom Mary Hobbs opened up to the U.S. Sun about the accident, which took place at her home in Boone, North Carolina.

She recalled, "I was with him when it happened. He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back in to park.”

Hobbs went on, "He pulled [in] in front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."

Mary said the ATV then flipped and "crushed" his skull.

"I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him," she said. "By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore."