Getty Images

Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen have been secretly married for two years!

Riki and Fred Armisen kept quiet about their union until now.

They got married in an intimate ceremony at a courthouse. Lindhome admitted to People magazine, “I didn’t even tell my mom. I never wanted to get married. I am not a wedding person. It’s not for me. But this was just for us. We also didn’t want to hurt people’s feelings by not having a wedding — and we didn’t want to get pressured into having one. We just wanted to be like, ‘Guess what we did a few months ago?’”

“The wedding was three minutes long and then we got some ice cream,” Riki went on.

They opted not to get engaged before their marriage.

After filming their show “Wednesday” in 2020, the two developed feelings for each other.

She told the outlet, “I knew that I was starting to have feelings for him, and I wanted to go on a date. That's what I knew. So, I was like, 'Okay, let's explore. Then it unfolded naturally over time… I was like, ‘I want to have dinner with you.’ My thought was, ‘I want to kiss you. I want to see you.’ Then it just kept going.”

The two had known each other for 15 years before things romantic. She explained, “We were friends for so long that it just happened fast. We had one dinner and then it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, let's see where this goes.’ It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all.”

To complicate things a little bit, Lindhome was expecting a baby via surrogate with a donated egg and sperm.

Riki welcomed her son Keaton while she was dating Fred.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She noted, “He didn't get to meet Keaton until three weeks after he was born because he was still working. And I said, ‘All I want is the truth. If you feel in your gut that's not for you, it doesn't make you a jerk. I'm not mad at you.’ I said, ‘I still think you're the best. I just want you to really feel what you feel. And then be honest about it because it's a big life-altering thing.’ And he said, ‘Okay, okay.’”

Since they had only been dating for several weeks, Riki didn’t want Fred to feel any pressure. She told him, “‘So you just tell me what your heart says, and he said ‘Yes.’ It was just insta-family, basically.”

Riki and Fred tied the knot three months after dating.

Lindhome shared, “I was ready to date him, I didn’t know what it would turn into. I thought maybe I would be a single mom with a boyfriend. I didn’t know what would happen. I didn’t even know if he was interested at first — I didn’t know anything. But it was a natural evolution. Then we got married in a courthouse. It's not a secret, but we didn’t really tell people. We didn’t announce it or anything. And we thought people would hear about it eventually. And that’s what happened, one friend at a time.”

Keaton was on hand for the special day.

While Fred may have had “reservations” at first about the relationship, they found their stride. She said, “It was something we had to find together and see if it could work. Every relationship has a different pace. Every single one. Mine was faster because I was in a different circumstance. But we just went at the pace that was natural. It didn't feel rushed. We just found our rhythm together.”