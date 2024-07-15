Getty Images

Tori Spelling is remembering her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Shannen Doherty with a loving post on Instagram.

Doherty passed away on July 13 following a years-long battle with cancer.

Spelling, who included a carousel of photos, began, “F**k them… is what Shan would say if I told her I felt pressure to have to summarize via social media a 36 year relationship and the grief I feel for a fire who’s flame went out too soon.”



Looking back at their friendship, she continued, “I was 15 when Shan and I met. I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice. She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends. We were each others wing women, true confidantes, support systems navigating bad relationships, roomates of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more. She always stuck up for me. Always had my back. Always believed in me when I didn’t or couldn’t believe in myself.”

Acknowledging things weren’t always perfect between them, Tori wrote, “We were young. We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship. In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance. I’m grateful @theshandoand I got to go back in time as adult friends and remember why we truly loved each other to begin with. To reminisce. And, to iconically laugh again like we used to. No one could make me laugh like that. Core laughs!”

Spelling described her as a “rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong.”

“She never tried she just was,” Spelling wrote. “She empowered sexiness, strength, 2 fucks given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humor! Her sardonic humor was one of my faves. And, no one made a frito pie like Shan!”

Tori insisted, “Shan… I’ll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And, I’ll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always. 🖤💔”

Others from the “90210” family paid tribute too.

Sophie Perry, whose father Luke Perry died of a stroke in 2019, shared a black-and-white photo of Doherty and her father on Instagram Stories.

In the throwback photo, Shannen is smiling widely as Luke bites her necklace with a wolfish grin on his face. Sophie added a white heart.

The photo paid homage to their days playing on-screen couple Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay on “90210.”

Jason Priestley immediately memorialized her on Instagram with a cast photo of the two. He played her brother on the phenomenally popular series. "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her," he wrote. "Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

Jennie Garth shared, "I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories."

Brian Austin Green, also of "Beverly Hills, 90210," wrote in an Instagram Story, "Shan. My sister... ..You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you."