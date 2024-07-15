Daisy Edgar-Jones on Introducing ‘Boomer’ Glen Powell to Charli XCX (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Twisters” stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos are promoting their new flick “Twisters.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the three actors about filming in Tornado Alley in Oklahoma, and their dance video to Charli XCX’s song “Apple.”

On Sunday, Daisy posted a video on Instagram, writing, “Caught the lads up on Brat summer 🍏@charli_xcx @twistersmovie.”

Daisy had a laugh about introducing Glen to Charli XCX’s music and the concept of a brat summer, joking, “Gotta keep these Boomers in check.”

Along with saying his life “has never been the same,” Glen — who at 35 is actually a Millennial — quipped, “Once I take my cholesterol medicine, I want to learn the dance moves.”

Anthony chimed in, “The cholesterol medicine [comment] was wild, yo.”

As for “Twisters,” Daisy performed some of her own stunts and said she caught the stunt bug “massively.”

Daisy shared, “I had the most fun on every stunt day… It felt like being a kid in a theme park… There was one scene I did where I was in a car and it was rolling and they strapped me in and I was upside down.”

Edgar-Jones said she wasn’t terrified to be spun around, saying, “I was so curious to see how they were going to achieve all the big tornado sequences, and I was surprised that we were hardly on green screen. We were really out in Oklahoma in the sticks with actual weather from Oklahoma.”

Daisy, Glen and Anthony even went storm-chasing in real-life!

Daisy said, “The really cool thing was when we went chasing for real was how much like the film it was… A lot more driving and boredom because, you know, you’re usually chasing a storm, like, we chased it all the way from Oklahoma City to Kansas… We got to this big storm and it was starting to really bubble and there was huge lightning and you couldn’t see anything except when the whole sky was lit up by the lightning and there was a hook on the radar and usually that would imply that there’s potentially a tornado forming… My heart was so in my mouth and I remember just thinking, ‘Gosh, this is so like the film.’”

Powell said he would be down to do more storm-chasing with Daisy and Anthony even though it’s a “time commitment.” He commented, “It’s really what the movie is about, like, this community and this family that you create, and unless you love the people that you’re in the car with, it would probably be a longer car ride. We really enjoyed each other.”

Glen also spoke about Tom Cruise attending their London screening, noting, “He’s such a cheerleader for cinema in general and really the theatrical experience. He’s become such a close friend and mentor."

While it was a “little nerve-wracking” to bring Tom into the theater, Glen pointed out, “I don’t know if there’s ever been a greater audience member than hearing Tom in there. He was sitting next to me, Daisy’s right behind me, and Tony’s right in front of me, and he was just interacting with both… just loving the movie. His support around this one it's just a great guy to be a fan of this thing."

Anthony was getting pats on the shoulder from Tom, recalling, “I’m like, ‘Yo, Tom Cruise keeps hitting me ‘cause he’s excited.' He just kept showing me love, man. He’s just laughing out loud, like, he didn’t hold back. It really seemed like he was enjoying himself and he was enjoying the cast performances. It was really cool to see someone like him have this almost like childlike reaction to this movie. I hope this makes him feel like nostalgic, like when he first went to the movies. I hope he feels what people felt when they saw the first one.”

Anthony saw the original film after he started shooting the movie. He said, “It was amazing to see what they did in 1996 with this kind of movie.”