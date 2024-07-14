James B. Sikking of 'Hill Street Blues' Fame Dies at 90

Getty Images

A weekend that robbed us of so many from the world of entertainment has taken another — James B. Sikking, who was best known for his seven seasons on TV's "Hill Street Blues."

Deadline reports the square-jawed actor, who was 90, died Saturday at his L.A. home after grappling with dementia.

His rep, Cynthia Snyder, told the outlet, “In a remarkable career, Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farce. His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage."

She went on, "His talent, integrity and imagination intrigued and delighted audiences.”

Sikking, born March 5, 1934, in L.A., was best known for his TV work, which included appearances on "Perry Mason" (1961), "Combat!" (1963), "The Outer Limits" (1963 & 1964), "Honey West" (1965), "My Favorite Martian" (1965), "The Fugitive" (1964-1966), "Gomer Pyle: USMC" (1967), "Hogan's Heroes" (1968-1970), "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972), "The Rookies" (1972-1973), "Columbo" (1974), "Charlie's Angels" (1977-1979), the miniseries "Dress Gray" (1986), and nearly 100 episodes of "Doogie Howser, M.D." (1989-1993), on which he played Neil Patrick Harris's character's dad.

He was later a regular on "Brooklyn South" (1997-1998), appeared twice on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2004), and gave his final TV performance on "The Closer" in 2012, among many, many others.

He was no stranger to film, having made his uncredited debut in the mid-'50s. He appeared in "Von Ryan's Express" (1965) with Frank Sinatra, "Charro!" (1969) with Elvis Presley, "Scorpio" (1973), "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984), "The Pelican Brief" (1993), "Made of Honor" (2008), and others.

Sikking was also an accomplished stage actor.