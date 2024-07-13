Skip to Main Content
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Iconic Sex Therapist, Dies at 96

Hulu
Dr. Ruth, seen in a promo photo from her recent Hulu project

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the iconic therapist who blazed trails by speaking frankly about sex on the radio in the '80s, has died.

She was 96.

Developing...

