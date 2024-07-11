Nelly Furtado Wants to Collab with Taylor Swift & Has Song Ready! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nelly Furtado is back with new music!

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Nelly, who just announced that she’s releasing her seventh studio album, appropriately titled “7,” and now she’s talking about a dream collab with Taylor Swift!

Nelly reacted to Taylor sweetly fangirling over her at the 2023 MTV VMAs, saying, “You know, sometimes it's kind of surreal… I take these long breaks away from music, and sometimes I feel like a bit of like a music librarian trapped in a pop star body, so every time I come back out from the woods, I'm like, ‘I'm back from the woods. I'm back from my cave…’ I meet other artists and they like my music, like Taylor Swift. It's kind of like, ‘Oh, sh*t, that's cool!’… Like, you kind of forget, you know, you forget.”

“Like, coming back to music, a big part of it for me was, like, because like DJs started remixing my old stuff so much, they started remixing and remixing and remixing. And I thought, ‘Okay, it's time to, like, make more music,” Nelly went on. “And then also the other thing that happened was just the song started connecting again on social media and TikTok and different generations were discovering my music. So, I felt really called back to the music industry.”

When asked what it would take for a remix featuring her and Taylor, Nelly answered, “I have a song for Taylor… Dom Dolla produced it.”

While Taylor hasn’t heard it just yet, her boyfriend Travis Kelce might be the one to get the song to her.

Nelly explained, “I think Dom's friends with Travis, so let's get it, let's get it popping.”

Nelly has a lot of fun teaming up with artists like Timbaland and Justin Timberlake.

Is there a possible collaboration with Timbaland in the future? She said, “Honestly, I'm really excited for Tim. I think he's touring with Missy Elliott right now. Recently, I did my remix Missy invited me on back in 2000. It's called ‘Get Your Freak On Remix.’ We did it for Tiny Desk... You know, we still talk. We still support each other. And, of course, we'll make more music."

Nelly is also down to collaborate with JT again, too. She said, “Oh, my God, of course. Yeah, I love Justin... He's just so pure. He's such a pure artist."

Nelly and JT still keep in touch after working on Timbaland’s 2007 hit song “Give It to Me.” She revealed, "Oh, I kind of send him little notes once in a while. Yeah, I'll just be like, ‘Hey.’"

Furtado reached out to Timberlake recently to congratulate him on his album.

Furtado has her first new single in seven years out called “Corazón,” which is in English and Spanish.

She noted, “I love to sing in multiple languages… But it's got, like, this really cool beat produced by T-Minus… And it's just all about community, to be honest.”

In September, Nelly will release an album. “This whole recording process was about that,” she said. “I have about, God, 500 songs I had to choose from for this new album. And ‘Corazón’ has always been a fun one for me because it represents really just me doing my thing, which is always, like, fusing different sounds together and just trying to, like, be as festive and joyful as possible. And I think that's what the song really reflects… It's so fun.”

Nelly also got emotional while discussing her passion for music as a mother after taking time off as a stay-at-home mom. She commented, “So something really important happened to me in this album cycle of recording this. Like, I became friends with all these moms, who were like rock stars, you know, I became friends with these two really special artists, who are both from Colombia, Lido Pimienta and Lisa from Bomba Estereo. They're both moms. And I got to see them in action, just momming and performing and being so strong.”

She emphasized, “I think as women, yeah, it is important to chase your passions, whatever they might be… I think my passion is music, like, I can't live without it. Like, my brain makes so much more sense when I'm creating and making music… It'll be chaotic. Anything worth having is chaotic.”

Furtado teared up, saying, “But if you really want it, you know, don't... give up on your dreams, like, ever.”

She added, “Our passion is what keeps us alive.”