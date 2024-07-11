‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Season 2 Begins with Surprise Twist — Watch Now!

Check out a sneak peek clip for the second season of “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.”

The new season will center on 14 “Naked and Afraid” all-stars, who will test their primitive survival skills in Africa for 45 days.

In an unexpected twist, a head-to-head challenge will take place on day one, resulting in a double elimination before the survivalists even get to camp. To raise the stakes this season, survivalists won’t be permitted to share any of their tools with fellow participants.