‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Season 2 Begins with Surprise Twist — Watch Now!
Check out a sneak peek clip for the second season of “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.”
The new season will center on 14 “Naked and Afraid” all-stars, who will test their primitive survival skills in Africa for 45 days.
In an unexpected twist, a head-to-head challenge will take place on day one, resulting in a double elimination before the survivalists even get to camp. To raise the stakes this season, survivalists won’t be permitted to share any of their tools with fellow participants.
“Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing” premieres July 14 on Discovery Channel.