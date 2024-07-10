Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Violet Affleck is speaking out against face mask bans in L.A.

The daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck attended a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, where she voiced her concerns during the public comments portion.

During her passionate speech, Affleck, 18, revealed a past health issue while advocating for “mask availability” and other tools to fight long COVID.

Watch the speech here!

Violet, who was wearing a mask, said, “I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m okay now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief.”

She described long COVID as “a devastating neurological [and] cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think, stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city.”

Affleck pointed out, “It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women, and anyone in a public-facing essential job the hardest.”

Violet continued, “To confront the long COVID crisis I demand mask availability, air filtration and far-UVC light in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities.

“You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason. They do not keep us safer, they make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together. Thank you.”