'ALF' Child Star Benji Gregory Found Dead at 46

NBC

Benji Gregory, a former child actor remembered for his work on "ALF," has died at 46.

TMZ confirmed that Gregory was found dead inside his car in a Peoria, Arizona, Chase parking lot June 13.

His cause of death has not been confirmed, but it is thought he may have fallen asleep or unconscious and suffered a heat-induced death. His service animal was also found dead in the vehicle.

Gregory was bipolar, had battled depression, and was prone to insomnia.

As a child, Gregory made his acting debut on a 1985 episode of "Punky Brewster" and appeared in the Whoopi Goldberg comedy "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (1986).

In 1986, he landed the part of Brian Tanner on "ALF," a sitcom about a cat-eating alien embodied by a puppet. He was on the show for more than 100 episodes, through 1990.

After the series ended, he made several guest appearances on TV and did voice work on "Back to the Future," a short-lived 1992 animated adaptation of the iconic film.