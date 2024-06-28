Celebrity News June 28, 2024
‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dead at 80
“Roseanne” star Martin Mull has died at the age of 80.
Mull’s daughter Maggie revealed that he passed away on Thursday after a “long illness.”
On Friday, Maggie took to Instagram to remember her late father.
She wrote, “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and — the sign of a truly exceptional person — by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”
Mull is survived by his wife Wendy and Maggie.
Aside from “Roseanne,” Mull earned credits in TV hits like “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Two and a Half Men,” and “Arrested Development.”
Some of his movie credits include “Clue,” “Richie Rich,” and “Jingle All the Way.”