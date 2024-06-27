‘90 Day Fiancé’: Loren Feels Insecure While Dress Shopping (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

Loren goes dress shopping with her friend Noga, but it doesn’t prove as easy as she hoped!

She still has insecurities about her body following a mommy makeover that involved a tummy tuck for abdominal diastasis and liposuction around her abdomen. Some of the fat was then transferred to her breasts.

In the clip, Loren steps out of the dressing room in a pink dress but declares, “This is not the dress for me,” insisting that it shows her “dimples.”

“This is a definite no for me… hard no,” she says.

In a confessional, Loren explains that she though the surgery would help with her body dysmorphia and confidence, but “those issues aren’t gone yet. I’m still physically and mentally not quite there.”

Back in the dressing room, Loren tries on a second look, and Noga thinks it is “so sexy.”

The print, however, reminds her of sheets that Alex’s mom once had on the bed while they were visiting that they always joked were the “sex sheets.”