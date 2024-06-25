Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s death is still under investigation, but that process could be over soon.

An insider tells People magazine that the investigation into Perry’s October death will point the finger at “multiple people” who should be charged.

A source tells the outlet the investigation, launched because the “Friends” star died in his hot tub with ketamine in his system, is “nearing conclusion.”

That decision, however, is up to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to the source.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to People’s calls for comment.

In May, The L.A. Times reported that the LAPD, DEA, and United States Postal Service were working together to look into where Perry got the drug.

The paper stated that according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Perry had traces of ketamine in his stomach, but the amount found in his bloodstream would be enough for general anesthesia.

Earlier, TMZ obtained a toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office that stated Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” which caused cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.

Ketamine can be used for depression, pain management, and for recreational purposes.

The M.E. noted that Perry was receiving ketamine-infusion therapy, and that he had a treatment a week and a half before he died, but pointed out his death "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is three to four hours, or less.”

Other contributing factors to Perry’s death in his jacuzzi included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

The M.E. added that interviews suggest Perry was clean for nearly two years, and that no alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl was in his system. No illicit drugs were found in his home.