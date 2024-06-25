Dakota Johnson Reacts to 'Daddio' Co-Star Sean Penn’s Major Compliment (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dakota Johnson is dishing on “Daddio,” her new movie about a cab ride that leads to an unexpectedly honest conversation between the driver and passenger.

She produced the movie and also stars alongside her Malibu neighbor Sean Penn, who has said the project brought back his love of acting.

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke with Dakota, who said she wanted a “Sean Penn type” to play cab driver Clark, but she ended up getting Sean himself!

They had met several times over the years and Dakota has admired Sean’s work, calling him “an important, special, unique person.”

Johnson shared, “I sent it to him, he read it, and he responded so quickly, and he just found what I found in it, which was an incredible piece of work, an incredible piece of art. We were lucky enough that he was just, it was kind of a no-brainer for him.”

Penn called her and they discussed the project during a walk on the beach in Malibu.

Dakota explained that Sean's character Clark says some “borderline controversial things,” but Sean decided to move forward with the project.

Dakota explained, “Sean felt quite safe to play that character because the film was made completely by women.”

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Penn complimented Dakota, saying that being on set with her was like listening to Paul McCartney singing “Yesterday” every single day.

Dakota responded to the compliment, saying, “Oh, my God. Wow.”

Johnson added, “That’s the most wonderful compliment, I think, anyone ever could receive. But Sean is, you know, a very, very tender human, and I think we just were able to access a part of him that he didn’t maybe know was there or that wanted to be accessed through this character.”

Recalling their time on set, Johnson shared, “We just had a really nice time. You know, like, everyone was really kind and talented and at the top of their game. Everybody on the set and the crew felt like they were really a part of something special, and everyone knew what we were making. So, there wasn’t this animosity on set or hierarchy, or any kind of weirdness, and it was just, like, a lovely time and incredibly work to chew on."

She added, "I'm so grateful and I feel so thankful that he feels like he's interested in films again."

Johnson also described it as “creatively fulfilling” to be part of the project as a producer and star. She said, “To get this movie made was quite difficult, and we had to figure out a lot of pieces to the puzzle, but it was so fun.”