Princess Anne Hospitalized After Suffering Concussion

Getty Images

Princess Anne, 73, was hospitalized over the weekend with a concussion.

Buckingham Palace shared the news online, explaining, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.”

The statement continued, “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

The Palace said King Charles III and the royal family are wishing her a speedy recovery.

A royal source tells Daily Beast that her injuries are consistent with those received from a horse’s legs or head.

People magazine adds that Princess Anne’s family was at the estate at the time, including her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. Sir Timothy accompanied Princess Anne to the hospital.

A Palace spokesperson told the magazine that the princess "is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation."

She will likely be released this week.

The representative added that Anne will be forced to miss her upcoming engagements.

"On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed,” the Palace said. “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

The spokesperson added, "The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow.”

She will also miss a trip to Canada this week.

Princess Anne is known for her horseback riding experience. She was riding during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 15 and also competed in the 1976 Olympics.