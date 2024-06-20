Donald Sutherland, Star of 'M*A*S*H,' 'Klute' & President Snow in 'The Hunger Games,' Dies at 88

Donald Sutherland, the star of dozens of iconic films — and one of the most revered actors never to have received an Oscar nomination — died Thursday in Miami after a long illness. He was 88.

His equally famous son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, announced the sad news on X, writing, "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."