Stars Reflect on Juneteenth: ‘Celebrate the Freedom’

Getty Images

Juneteenth became a national holiday three years ago, but its origins date back to June 19, 1865.

Now, it is a day to not only celebrate, but also to learn about its significance in American history.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation to abolish slavery, but it took another two years before the last slaves, in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free.

“Extra” spoke with stars across music, TV, film, and theater who are grateful the nation is celebrating Juneteenth.

Jordyn Sparks shared, “Our history is very important. For me to have a day like that, that says, ‘Yeah, we're here and this is where we belong!’”

Leslie Odom Jr. added, “It obviously reminds us of our liberation, our freedom, and also there’s a painful thing. It’s about people who were free and didn’t realize it. So, it’s just a reminder how free we are and how long we've been free.”

Babyface told us, “I mean, we are here because of Juneteenth, and I’m glad we are finally celebrating it, because for so many years no one even knew it existed!”

“CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson recalled not hearing about it in school when he was a child, saying, “So, once I had my kids, I realized that I’m going to have to double up on their education.”

He went on, “And now, at 42 years old, how I celebrate it is by getting people together. We throw parties for so many different things, so why not celebrate the freedom for my people. So, that’s the way we'll do it around my house!”

Audra McDonald said she made sure her daughter knew about the holiday.