YouTube Star Ben Potter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Ben Potter, known as YouTuber Comicstorian, died on June 8, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

People magazine reports the 40-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle car accident at 9:19 a.m. on I-25 near Fort Collins. He died at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol shared a press release with the magazine that states, “The Windsor resident was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times.”

Potter was wearing his seatbelt at the time, and while the investigation is ongoing, law enforcement said impairment and excessive speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

His wife Nathalie shared the tragic news of his death on X on June 10, writing, “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.”

She continued, “To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Nathalie called Ben her “world,” and shared, “I need to grieve.”

She added, “Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that. His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube.”

Nathalie wants to keep that dream going and “the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

She closed with, “We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now.”

Fans paid tribute in the comments, including O’Shea Jackson Jr., who wrote, “Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter. Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I’ll see yall soon I hope.”