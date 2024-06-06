Gabourey Sidibe Welcomes Twins at 41

“Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe, 41, is now a mom!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Gabourey announced the birth of her twins, who were born in April.

The Shade Room obtained the first photos of Gabourey and husband Brandon Frankel with their twins.

Sidibe told the outlet, “Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our babymoon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

“Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she’s about to spit up,” Gabourey shared. “Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions. They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad.”

According to Gabourey, the twins “have yet to really interact with each other.”

“It was a surprise to see how little they’ve acknowledged each other outside the womb when they seemed to interact so much inside,” Sidibe quipped.

She described her babies as “both extremely strong and hilarious,” and are “loud and chaotic babies are when they sleep.”

They came earlier than Gabourey and Brandon expected. She explained, “We originally were going in for a routine appointment, only to be told the twins would be coming later that day and not when originally planned.”

As for life as parents of twins, Gabourey said, “We’re excited for outfits and getting them dressed up, for sing-alongs, trips and to explore, and raising them to be good people.”

Gabourey announced her pregnant in February.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Gabourey debuted her growing baby bump at a Babylist event in Beverly Hills.