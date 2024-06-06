Abbi Jacobson Marries Jodi Balfour

Getty Images

“Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson and “Ted Lasso” actress Jodi Balfour are married!

On Wednesday, the two announced that they tied the knot at Public Records, a restaurant in Brooklyn.

In a feature for Cultured, Abbi revealed that they initially wanted an “outdoor ceremony and dinner,” but had to “pivot” because of the rain.

She said, “It was such kismet, because the ceremony was not what we expected, but it was exactly what we’d hoped for. People were packed together. When we looked out at the audience, our friends were on stools, peeking through the plants, and sitting on top of the booths. I’ve never been to a wedding like that.”

The couple opted for wedding dresses from The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s label.

Abbi and Jodi performed their first dance to Aretha Franklin’s “Don’t Let Me Lose This Dream.”

Jacobson admitted, “My dress destroyed Jo’s tights within 35 seconds.”

Looking back on their special night, Balfour said, “It really was “one of those nights. We were in a dark wooden room with no windows, an insane sound system, and a disco ball. Everyone’s nice clothes became wet rags. People were smoking who don’t smoke. Our moms did the hora. It was like we all existed in a different dimension for a while.”

Jodi also opened up more on their relationship, which began in 2020.

She told Cultured, “It was a watershed year for me in many ways. Meeting Abbi felt like the pinnacle of a long-overdue step in my own evolution.”

They had their first date at Abbi’s home in Los Angeles.

Jodi gushed, “I had a very complex theory about my own relationship to romance. Then I saw Abbi standing just outside her front door and I thought, ‘Oh, I love this person. Cool.’”

Abbi quipped, “I made her walk outside to the backyard by herself, so I could have a moment to say to myself, ‘Oh, God, I’m in love.’”

Jacobson then popped the question in London, where Balfour was shooting a project.

Abbi recalled, “We were both crying. Jo said, ‘You little sh*t, I have a ring for you, too.’”