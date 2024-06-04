‘The Bachelorette’: Meet the Men of Jenn Tran’s Season!

ABC

New “Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran has 25 eligible suitors vying for her heart!

Jenn, who is the first Asian-American Bachelorette, is a physician’s assistant in Miami, and her guys are just what the doctor ordered! They include two medical students, 24-year-old Dylan from California and 25-year-old John from Florida.

She’ll also spend time with Moze, an algebra teacher from New York and Texan Spencer, who is the show's first ever pet portrait entrepreneur.

No long ago, “Extra” spoke with Jenn, who knows what she wants!

She shared, “I always say just some cheeky, cheeky banter. I love when someone can really just mess with me, but also be sweet. I love that kind of relationship where you're just kind of bantering and making fun of each other, but at the end of the day, you're also there for each other."

“I feel like humor is what makes a relationship really last,” Tran noted. “I am looking for a life partner, and so when the lust fades, when the physical attraction fades, you at least still have a really good friendship."

Tran already knows how she’ll handle any drama that comes her way, saying, “I'm just going to be myself and see what happens. Obviously, if somebody gives me sh*t and does something crazy, I'm going to put them in their place and they're going home.”