Gwen Stefani & Keith Urban Will Perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024

Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, iHeartMedia announced the lineup for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

Some of the big names to perform at the two-day festival include Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Hozier, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett and Victoria Monét.

Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the festival, which will be held on September 20-21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.