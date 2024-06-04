Award Shows June 04, 2024
Daytime Emmys 2024 Presenters Announced
Days before the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards, the presenters have been announced!
Kelly Clarkson, Zooey Deschanel, Star Jones and “Extra’s” Melvin Robert will all be presenting on Friday.
Other presenters include Kristos Andrews, Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden, Steve Burton, Derrick Camana, Stefan Dennis, Jackée Harry, Amelia Heinle, Christel Khalil, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Eric Martsolf, Kiara Liz Ortega, Danielle Pinnock, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Jonathan Scott, Laura Wright and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.
“The Talk” hosts Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell will also be making special appearances at the star-studded ceremony.
Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J. Scott will be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their work for daytime TV.
For more information, visit TheEmmys.TV/Daytime!