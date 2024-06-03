Matt Smith Teases Daemon’s Unraveling in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Matt Smith suited up for the NYC premiere of “House of the Dragon” Season 2.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Matt, who teased that the characters are at “a bit of a crossroads."

Matt called the new season a “deep, dark dive into the grief and the fragmentation of a very dysfunctional, but rather brilliant, insane family."

He dished, “There’s a big division that’s coming our way and I think we find everyone in a state of grief, and grief does funny things to people and it makes people act in extreme ways.

“The cracks begin to ebb and flow and get worse and deeper,” Matt hinted.

Matt teased that we find his character Daemon Targaryen in "quite a difficult place."

He shared, "He sort of tumbles down towards the abyss, and a lot of the things you know about him, I think, become slightly unstuck. He unravels, essentially. It's like a piece of yarn just tumbling away in the wind. He sort of loses his mind for a bit, which is cool I think."

Smith also raved about acting opposite co-star Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen.

"I love them," Matt gushed. "Emma is a very deep, soulful, intelligent person, and I'm so grateful that I get to spend so much time with them on screen and off it. Really, they are just a complete sensation. I love them."