‘Hairspray’ Actress Nikki Blonsky Secretly Marries Hailey Jo Jenson

“Hairspray” star Nikki Blonsky is married!

Over the weekend, Nikki revealed that she has tied the knot with partner Hailey Jo Jenson.

The couple eloped on October 21, 2023, but didn’t share the news until now, to Out magazine.

Blonsky gushed, “It was super special. That was the main thing, all I knew was that I wanted to marry Hailey. As long as Hailey showed up, we were good to go. Hailey and the person who was going to marry us."

Noting that they “couldn’t keep the secret any longer,” Nikki pointed out, “My brother got married in November, and it is just so nice to see people being able to refer to their spouse. And I want to be able to refer to my wife. So yeah, it now felt like the right time. And with Pride Month coming up, I always want to encourage people to live their truth and live their best life, and everybody deserves love."

They made the decision to elope more than a year after getting engaged.

As for what she loves most about their marriage, Nikki said, “Just being together every day. Talking about everything, but also just being there for each other, and getting to experience things together. And I learned so much from Hailey, because I come from the entertainment world, and Hailey comes from aerospace. So, they're the super smart one. And it's just so nice to just talk to somebody who's not in my game, but who supports me and vice versa."

Nikki opened up on when she knew that Hailey was the one, saying, “I remember when Hailey came to see me in California, and they got to the top of my staircase, and they were carrying their luggage and they turned around and I just saw their face right in front of me for the first time, and I said, 'This is the person I'm going to marry for sure.’ I had never wanted to marry before. That wasn't a thing for me. I was very content with my career [and like], 'If love's going to come my way, whatever will be, will be.' And thank goodness it was meant to be."

Hailey weighed in, adding, “Honestly, yeah. The moment I saw her in person, I got out of the Uber, called her and told her, 'I'm here. I don't know where you are,' and she came out of her building and I looked up the stairs and I saw her, and she was just smiling. And it was like this moment where I just was looking at something and nothing else existed. It was just like, 'Oh, my God.' It was the wildest feeling, and it felt like that being with her ever since."

Hailey had been crushing on Nikki for years before their first in-person meet-up.

Referencing Nikki’s role in “Hairspray,” they explained, “I saw Nikki in 2007, and I had a crush on her ever since. And I saw that she was live on TikTok one day, and she was randomly adding people into her TikTok LIVE. And she randomly chose me, and I talked to her. And after the call, the TikTok LIVE, I slid into her DMs, as well as I ordered a Cameo from her so she would see my name. And so, it started from there."

Nikki dished on their first interaction, saying, “I remember the first time when we were doing that TikTok LIVE, and it clicked over to Hailey's face. And there was something about them and their presence and just their smile. It was electric. And I was like, 'Who is this person?' I remember my heart literally just stopping beating and breathing."

They ended up proposing to each other at the same time!

Nikki said, “I was going to try and do some big elaborate proposal, but that's not really us, and I just wanted it to be genuine. And so we were just hanging out watching TV in bed one night, and the ring was burning a hole in my pocket. My pants were on fire."

Hailey went on, “We were laying in bed crying with each other, right before just talking about how much we loved each other. We are just emotional saps. And it was just this overwhelming feeling of love. And I couldn't have picked a better time because it was like, holy shit, this is exactly the perfect moment."

After they both pulled out rings, they “started screaming” of excitement.

The pair announced their engagement in September 2022.