Rupert Murdoch, 93, Weds Elena Zhukova, 67
Fox and News Corp chair Rupert Murdoch just said "I do" for the fifth time!
The U.S. Sun reports Murdoch married Elena Zhukova, 67, a retired molecular biologist on Saturday after "several months" of dating.
Zhukova wore an understated, form-fitting white dress, and Murdoch wore a dark suit with a yellow tie.
The vows were exchanged at his California vineyard.
The conservative kingmaker stood down as chairman of News Corp in November, with son Lachlan taking over. He remains chairman emeritus of the media giant.