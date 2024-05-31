Will Smith Says Son Trey Is Biggest ‘Bad Boys’ Fan in the Family! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back!

The duo made a big entrance in a double-decker bus with a marching band for the L.A. premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” with Will rapping for the crowd and the stars being swarmed by autograph-seeking fans.

It also marked Will’s first red carpet with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, since they announced their separation last year. The stars were joined by Will’s son Trey, 31, and their kids Jaden 25, and Willow, 23. Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris also hit the carpet with the family.

Will was decked out in a black satin floral suit and beanie, as he cozied up to Jada, who, stunned in a revealing geometric gown.

Smith and Lawrence spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, reflecting on how much love they’ve received.

Mel commented on all the fanfare, and Will replied, “‘Bad Boys’ bus with a marching band! That’s how we’re doing it. It’s a beautiful thing, man.”

They’ve been on a worldwide hype tour from Dubai to Berlin and finally in Hollywood with the fourth film from the $840-million-dollar franchise.

Will said, “I am stunned at the reception this movie is getting,” and Martin marveled at “the honor and the love they show us.”

Smith pointed out, “We’re the OGs… on the carpet now. We was young boys before, now the OGs is coming out. We was Will and Martin when we started. Now we’re Mr. Smith and Mr. Lawrence.”

And Mr. Will Smith dished on his family, as Mel asked, “Who is the biggest ‘Bad Boys’ fan?”

Will shared, “My oldest son Trey is the one. He’s the biggest ‘Bad Boys’ fan.”

Previously, Will told Melvin that Jada is his ‘ride or die,’ so Robert had to ask Martin and Will about one another.

Melvin asked Martin, “What is it about this guy that just keeps you right by his side 30 years later?”

He praised Will, saying, “He’s a genius. He’s smart. He’s lovable. He’s just a good guy. He’s my brother, and he will ride or die for you.”

Turning to Will, Mel asked, “How about this dude?”

Will replied, “Martin is the most honest person I’ve ever met in my life. Like, you don’t ever have to guess what he’s thinking and feeling, and that kind of beauty and vulnerability of his artistry. And also, just the worth of his heart.”