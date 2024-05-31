Getty Images

“Impractical Jokers” star Sal Vulcano, 47, has been keeping a big secret!

Earlier this week, Vulcano revealed that he secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and is the father of a baby girl, 20 months.

During an appearance on Theo Van’s “This Past Weekend” podcast, Sal shared, “I have my wife, my kid, that’s real life. But why do people who see me for 22 minutes on TV every week need to know that?”

Vulcano called his daughter “the best thing that ever happened.”

“If I start talking about her, I’ll get tears in my eyes,” he gushed. “I love her so much, I just want to express that.”

The happiness that he feels about his daughter is “limitless.” He added, “If I hear her voice, if I look at a photo of her right now, something happens to my body… I don’t need to access it.”

Vulcano admitted there aren’t “words to describe” how he feels about fatherhood. He pointed out, “I have feelings I never felt. Imagine having a new feeling after 45 years. It’s the deepest feeling I’ve ever had. I love my family, I love my wife. It’s a feeling of inexpressible, pure happiness and joy like you are floating in the air.”

Sal opened up on his relationship with his wife, saying that they met “seven or eight years” before he became a public figure.

He said, “I never really talk about it at all, but people know I’ve been with my lady for a very long time.”

As for why he has opted to keep his personal life private, he explained that he didn’t want his life to be just “entertainment.”

He elaborated, “I don’t know if I want to invite you in, and I don’t want people to come up to me like, ‘Hey ,how’s your wife?’ [or ask] ‘How’s your daughter?’ all the time.”